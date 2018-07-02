Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Shaquille O' Neal challenges Big Show to a match

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
103   //    02 Jul 2018, 12:20 IST

Could this long awaited match happen at last?
What's the story?

Around the time of WrestleMania 33, there was much talk of a dream match between Shaquille O'Neal and The Big Show. Unfortunately, the match never really came to pass at the grand event.

O'Neal caught up with Chris Van Vliet and revealed that he's open to the idea of a match at WrestleMania 35. I thank Cageside Seats for the following quotes.

In case you didn't know...

Shaquille O'Neal is considered to be one of the greatest superstars in the history of the NBA. However, he's been a lifelong fan of WWE and sports entertainment, and has also been associated with the business in a limited capacity.

At WrestleMania 32, he was a part of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. All of the participants had to team up to eliminate him from the match in progress. The 7 foot giant came face to face with The Big Show during the match, receiving a totally thunderous pop.

The heart of the matter

O'Neal revealed that he was game for a match against The Big Show next year:

Is he going to be fighting? Is he retired? I thought he retired? You lied to me, Big Show? When is it? Next April? I got enough time to get these back up. You ready for that, Big Show? I don’t think you are. Can’t squeeze that, can’t squeeze the rock can ya? I’ll think about it.

He also spoke about why the last match was speculated and then never came to be:

I don’t know what happened. Off the court, he’s one of my favorite people, nicest guy, I’ve always been a fan of his. I would have loved for that match to go down. But I don’t know what happened.

What's next?

While this match seems unlikely at this point, you never say never in WWE.

Would you like to see these two beasts square off? Let me know in the comments below!

Big Show Shaquille O'Neal
