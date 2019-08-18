WWE News: Unlikely Superstar challenges Shinsuke Nakamura to Clash of Champions match

Shinsuke Nakamura is the current Intercontinental Champion

Shinsuke Nakamura has been without a meaningful storyline on SmackDown Live since winning the Intercontinental Championship from Finn Balor on the WWE Extreme Rules kickoff show in July.

With four weeks to go until the next pay-per-view, Clash of Champions, the 2018 Royal Rumble winner has received a challenge from No Way Jose to face him in a title match on September 15.

Hey @ShinsukeN, what’re you doing Sept 15th?! I’ll fight you for that lovely title you have if you’re free! #ClashOfChampions #VoteForJose — No Way Jose (@WWENoWayJose) August 17, 2019

Shinsuke Nakamura in 2019

After spending most of 2018 in WWE Championship and United States Championship storylines, Shinsuke Nakamura formed an unusual alliance with long-term rival Rusev following their match at the 2019 Royal Rumble.

The enemies-turned-allies won their first match together against The Club but they then failed to pick up a victory in their next eight matches as a tag team, leading to their split shortly after WrestleMania 35.

Following a month-long spell where he did not appear on television, Nakamura targeted the Intercontinental Championship upon his return and surprisingly won the title from Finn Balor in a match that was added to the Extreme Rules kickoff show at the last minute.

Since then, "The King of Strong Style" has recorded victories over Apollo Crews and Ali, while he also lost another non-title match against Ali on SmackDown Live.

It had been expected that Nakamura vs. Ali would be added to SummerSlam but a rematch between the two men is yet to take place.

So, will Shinsuke Nakamura vs. No Way Jose happen?

As the name of the PPV suggests, all 11 of WWE’s main-roster titles will be defended at the Clash of Champions event in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, September 15.

No Way Jose has featured sporadically in 24/7 Championship segments in recent months but it would be very surprising if he suddenly found himself challenging for the Intercontinental Championship.

His most recent appearance on Raw came on August 12 when he lost an 80-second match against Robert Roode, so his recent form hardly warrants a title opportunity.

That being said, WWE’s Twitter account has retweeted Jose’s challenge, which suggests that this could become part of a storyline in the coming weeks.