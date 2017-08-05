WWE News: Update on Bayley's injury and Summerslam title match

An upcoming evaluation will determine the fate of the RAW Women's Championship match at Summerslam

Bayley defeated Charlotte Flair to win the RAW Women's Championship

What's the story?

Cathy Kelley provided an update regarding the injury of the WWE superstar Bayley, in WWE's latest video.

Bayley will be undergoing a final evaluation before the upcoming RAW in Toronto. As of now, her match with Alexa Bliss for the RAW Women's Championship at WWE Summerslam is up in the air.

In case you didn't know...

The #1 contender for the RAW Women's Championship, Bayley, suffered a right shoulder injury this past Monday on RAW, during her match with Nia Jax.

The heart of the matter

Two weeks ago on RAW, Bayley defeated Sasha Banks to earn the opportunity to face Alexa Bliss for the RAW Women's Championship at WWE Summerslam.

During the latest edition of RAW, she went on a battle with Nia Jax and successfully picked up a count-out victory.

After the match, Bayley seemed to be hurt as she walked backstage. The following day, WWE confirmed that the former NXT and RAW Women's Champion had suffered a legitimate shoulder injury. The upcoming evaluation will determine whether she will be able to compete at Summerslam or not.

What's next?

The 30th annual WWE Summerslam pay-per-view will be held on 20th August 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

As of now, Alexa Bliss is scheduled to defend the RAW Women's Championship against Bayley at the 'Biggest event of the Summer'.

Author's take

Bayley's momentum in the main roster went downhill since losing the RAW Women's Championship to Bliss at WWE Payback.

This shoulder injury may obstruct the way Bayley was regaining her lost momentum and re-establishing herself as the face of the women's division of the red brand.

I wish her a speedy recovery and hope to witness her battle 'Little Miss Bliss' for the strap at WWE Summerslam.