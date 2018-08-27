WWE Rumor Mill: Update on Daniel Bryan's new contract with the WWE

Daniel Bryan is yet to sign a new contract with the WWE.

What's the story?

Daniel Bryan has been a part of the WWE since 2010. His WWE career has been a roller-coaster ride filled with ups and downs. In 2014, he managed to reach the top of the wrestling industry by winning the World Championship in the main event of Wrestlemania 30. But just a couple of years later he was forced to retire due to concussion issues.

Since then Bryan has come back from retirement and has been a regular feature on WWE television. But with his contract set to expire on the first of September, his fans have been wondering if Bryan is set to leave the company for the independent circuit.

But now reports by WrestleVotes have emerged that the deal is seemingly done. He seems very happy with his position in the company and is determined to regain the World Championship that he never lost in the first place.

In case you didn't know...

Daniel Bryan has been one of the most popular superstars in the WWE for years now. But he had to retire a couple of years back due to concussion issues. This was particularly painful to watch as he had worked so hard to finally win the WWE Championship just a couple of years back.

Rumours were that although Bryan wanted to keep wrestling the WWE would not allow him to as they didn't want him to cause himself any more damage. The general feeling was that Bryan would leave the WWE at the end of his contract in order to keep on competing.

But everything changed earlier this year as WWE shockingly announced that Bryan had been cleared to compete again. Since making a triumphant return to the ring at Wrestlemania 34, Bryan has been regularly wrestling on SmackDown and is currently embroiled in a rivalry with The Miz.

The heart of the matter

The independent wrestling scene is as hot as it has ever been and move there would provide a number of interesting options for Bryan. But it is hard not to feel that at this point WWE is his home.

He probably would have left if the WWE had not allowed him to wrestle but after his return to the ring, he seems to be happy to stay at the company. It does make most sense financially being in the biggest company in the world. And now with his wife, Brie Bella, also back on SmackDown, Bryan is sure to sign a new deal with the WWE.

He is already being advertised to appear on both the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view and the WWE Super Show-Down event in Australia, both of which are going to be held after the expiration of his current contract. That should suggest that the signing of a new contract remains a mere formality at this point in time.

What's next?

With a move away from the WWE seemingly off the table, it will be interesting to see how the WWE handle Bryan. Currently, he is involved in a heated rivalry with longtime nemesis, The Miz.

But with months left until Wrestlemania, the fact that the company pulled the trigger on this big money feud so early seems to indicate that the WWE might have bigger and better things in store for Bryan in the near future.

