WWE News: Update on "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan after being rushed to hospital

Jim Duggan

It was recently reported that WWE Hall of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan had been rushed to the hospital with a 'medical issue'. Duggan's wife Debra has now posted an update on his official Instagram account, stating that he is now doing well.

Duggan's storied career

WWE fans who watched the product way back in the late 1980s must be well aware of Duggan's stint as a WWE Superstar. He signed with WWE in 1987 and made his first major appearance at WrestleMania 3, which was also his PPV debut. Soon after, Duggan kicked off a feud with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Nikolai Volkoff. Duggan's character was of an American patriot, and he was one of the most beloved babyfaces in the late 1980s.

Duggan is also the winner of the very first Royal Rumble Match, which was held in 1988. He won the match after eliminating One Man Gang. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011 by Ted Dibiase. He made a bunch of WWE appearances around the time, participating in the Royal Rumble Match in 2012. Duggan also teamed up with Santino Marella on an episode of SmackDown to take on Primo and Epico, who were the WWE Tag Team Champions at the time.

Update on Duggan's health

PWInsider recently reported that Duggan was rushed to a hospital with an unknown medical issue. His wife Debra posted an update hours later, on his Instagram account. The post features Duggan in a hospital bed and the caption states that this picture was taken hours after his second emergency surgery in 24 hours. Debra added that Duggan had a severe infection but is fine now. The Hall of Famer will be in the hospital for a few days.

