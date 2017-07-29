WWE News: Update on John Cena’s Raw Dates

The Face That Runs the Place is going to be associated with Monday Night Raw sooner than you think.

When will Cena make his appearance on Raw?

What’s the story?

John Cena is now a free agent, and if reports from Wrestling News Co are to be believed, he will be wrestling on more Raw live events starting as soon as August.

In Case You Didn’t Know

Cena left the WWE following WrestleMania 33 when he proposed to Nikki Bella after beating The Miz and Maryse in a tag team match. He didn't return to WWE programming until July 04, 2017, where he was confronted by Rusev.

In the weeks leading up to his return, Cena was advertised as a free agent who could jump to either brand. Despite these claims, he has only made television appearances on SmackDown Live.

The Heart of the matter

Cena has yet to show up on a televised episode of Monday Night Raw, but he is currently advertised for Raw Live events starting August 12 in Augusta, Maine.

The following are the Raw live events where Cena is advertised to appear:

Saturday August 12, 2017 – Augusta Civic Center in Augusta, Maine

Sunday August 13, 2017 – DCU Center in Worchester, Massachusetts

Sunday September 3, 2017 -Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa

None of these appearances indicate that Cena will appear on Monday Night Raw during the SummerSlam build-up, but there’s a chance that he could wrestle on Raw after SummerSlam has concluded.

What’s next?

John Cena faces Shinsuke Nakamura on August 02, 2017, for an opportunity to become the number one contender for the WWE Championship at Summerslam.

If Cena wins next week, then he will continue to wrestle on SmackDown Live, and the Raw live events may be his only interaction with the red brand for some time.

Author’s take

Cena wrestling on Raw house shows will help move tickets, but whether this will be the extent of his interaction with the flagship show remains to be seen.

