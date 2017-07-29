WWE News: Update on John Cena’s Raw Dates
The Face That Runs the Place is going to be associated with Monday Night Raw sooner than you think.
What’s the story?
John Cena is now a free agent, and if reports from Wrestling News Co are to be believed, he will be wrestling on more Raw live events starting as soon as August.
In Case You Didn’t Know
Cena left the WWE following WrestleMania 33 when he proposed to Nikki Bella after beating The Miz and Maryse in a tag team match. He didn't return to WWE programming until July 04, 2017, where he was confronted by Rusev.
In the weeks leading up to his return, Cena was advertised as a free agent who could jump to either brand. Despite these claims, he has only made television appearances on SmackDown Live.
The Heart of the matter
Cena has yet to show up on a televised episode of Monday Night Raw, but he is currently advertised for Raw Live events starting August 12 in Augusta, Maine.
The following are the Raw live events where Cena is advertised to appear:
Saturday August 12, 2017 – Augusta Civic Center in Augusta, Maine
Sunday August 13, 2017 – DCU Center in Worchester, Massachusetts
Sunday September 3, 2017 -Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa
None of these appearances indicate that Cena will appear on Monday Night Raw during the SummerSlam build-up, but there’s a chance that he could wrestle on Raw after SummerSlam has concluded.
What’s next?
John Cena faces Shinsuke Nakamura on August 02, 2017, for an opportunity to become the number one contender for the WWE Championship at Summerslam.
If Cena wins next week, then he will continue to wrestle on SmackDown Live, and the Raw live events may be his only interaction with the red brand for some time.
Author’s take
Cena wrestling on Raw house shows will help move tickets, but whether this will be the extent of his interaction with the flagship show remains to be seen.
