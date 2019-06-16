WWE News: Update on Matt Hardy's new gimmick

Abhilash Mendhe

Hardy's new gimmick

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Matt Hardy has been posting a series of videos on his official Instagram handle for a while now.

Every clip shows Hardy sharing the minutest of problems he faces on a daily basis, and finishes off by saying that people don't understand "how hard it is to be Matt Hardy".

In case you didn't know...

It has been a while since Matt and Jeff Hardy came back to SmackDown Live and won the Tag Team Titles. The reign didn't last long though, as Jeff suffered an injury that forced the duo to relinquish their titles.

It was being speculated that Matt would get pushed as a singles star, and this is what seems to be happening if Matt's recent Instagram posts are any indication. For the past several days, Matt has been posting videos on his official Instagram handle. The caption to these videos read "YOU DON’T UNDERSTAND HOW HARD IT IS TO BE MATT HARDY".

The heart of the matter

Hardy has recently posted another of these videos, and it has become more clear as to what the gimmick is all about. The latest clip shows Matt Hardy sharing his experience at an airport, and stating how he faced problems locating his bag, and that the plane was out of the healthy meal that he had chosen for himself. The previous videos hinting at Matt's new gimmick can be checked out on his Instagram page here.

From what we've seen thus far, it seems that this new gimmick will see Hardy don the character of a spoilt, obnoxious, rich guy, who is living an amazing life and has lots of money to spend, but still manages to find a string of issues that are making his life hard.

What's next?

The promos Matt is delivering in these videos give a sneak peek into what could be a promising gimmick for the WWE veteran. Stay tuned for more updates on the story.

What are your thoughts on Matt's new gimmick?