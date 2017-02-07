WWE News: Update on Seth Rollins' injury

Will Rollins be back in time for WrestleMania 33?

by Harald Math News 07 Feb 2017, 16:35 IST

Rollins’ WrestleMania status is up in the air

What’s the story?

Last night on RAW, WWE confirmed that Seth Rollins had suffered a severe knee injury the previous week during his scuffle with Samoa Joe. It has been confirmed that Rollins tore his MCL, and the early rumour regarding his recovery period suggests The Architect will miss around eight weeks of action.

Rollins’ WrestleMania 33 status is thus up in the air, and will truly be touch and go if he does make it.

Rollins was evaluated in Alabama over the weekend, and whilst no word has emerged on whether he will need surgery it can be assumed that a second visit doesn’t bode well. As with any high-profile Superstar, it is expected that the next few days will be full of speculation and rumour regarding the severity of Rollins’ injury, but for now, everything is up in the air.

In case you didn’t know...

Rollins tore his MCL last week during the attack by Samoa Joe, and the assumed WrestleMania match between the two was immediately put in jeopardy. Most fans assumed that Rollins would be taking on Triple H at WrestleMania 33, so the introduction of Joe into the picture was a welcome addition, to say the least.

The injury could not have come at a worse time as a result.

Rollins missed the first five months of 2016 as a result of a similar injury, and many have reported that no matter how much rehabilitation one undergoes, a knee is never truly the same after such a severe tear.

The heart of the matter

Whilst the health of the athlete is obviously the most important thing, Rollins will be desperate to tick all the boxes he needs to, in order to compete at WrestleMania 33. His previous MCL tear meant that he was forced to miss WrestleMania 32, and missing out on the Showcase of the Immortals two years in a row will be devastating for a performer with Rollins’ pride and ability.

Watch Joe’s message regarding Rollin’s injury:

What’s next?

Until further updates on Rollins’ condition are released, word of his future and WrestleMania 33 status will be pure conjecture. It is difficult to avoid such things of course, but one must remember that it is all hearsay for now.

Sportskeeda’s take

We wish Seth Rollins a speedy and full recovery from his injury. The health of the man is paramount, and if missing WrestleMania 33 means we get Seth Rollins for a few more years then so be it.

