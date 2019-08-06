WWE News: Update on Seth Rollins' status after brutal beatdown on RAW

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST News 429 // 06 Aug 2019, 21:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Seth Rollins suffered another attack on Raw

What's the story?

WWE has revealed that Seth Rollins will be able to compete against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam after receiving clearance from medical personnel.

In case you didn't know…

Seth Rollins won a 10-man Battle Royal on the July 15 episode of Raw to earn a Universal Championship rematch against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

Last week, “The Kingslayer” looked set to defeat Dolph Ziggler in a one-on-one match on Raw when Lesnar suddenly appeared and began to attack him around the ringside area.

The attack continued in the middle of the ring, where “The Beast” repeatedly launched Rollins onto a steel chair with F-5s, causing his rival to bleed from the mouth.

Moments later, after the #1 contender for the Universal Championship had been placed on a stretcher and wheeled into an ambulance, Lesnar dragged him out of the vehicle and hit yet another F-5 on Rollins, this time onto a stretcher.

The heart of the matter

The August 5 episode of Raw featured a segment where Seth Rollins slowly made his way to the ring before attempting to confront Brock Lesnar ahead of their match at SummerSlam.

Once again, Lesnar inflicted a severe punishment on his upcoming opponent, leading Rollins to admit that he has questioned whether his pursuit of the Universal Championship is really worth the physical toll that it has taken on his body.

In an update on WWE.com, it has been confirmed that, despite back-to-back beatdowns from Lesnar, Rollins has been cleared for SummerSlam.

“Seth Rollins was evaluated by WWE medical personnel following yet another attack at the hands of Brock Lesnar on Raw, and has been medically cleared to challenge Lesnar for the Universal Title this Sunday at SummerSlam.”

Advertisement

What's next?

SummerSlam, of course! The event takes place in Toronto, Ontario on Sunday, August 11 and is likely to feature Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins as the main event.