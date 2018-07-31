WWE News: Velvet Sky reveals why she was never hired by WWE

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 1.65K // 31 Jul 2018, 06:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Former Impact Wrestling star Velvet Sky (center) is lauded by many for her promo skills

What’s the story?

Speaking to the Press Slam podcast, Velvet Sky & Angelina Love expounded upon a myriad of topics.

Most prominently, Sky revealed why she was never hired by the WWE. Besides, Sky also opened up on why “The Beautiful People” (Sky & Love) were never roped in by WWE.

In case you didn’t know…

Training for a career in the sport of professional wrestling since 2003, Velvet Sky (real name—Jamie Szantyr) made her debut in 2004.

Sky performed for several notable promotions over the course of her career and is perhaps best known for her time as a part of The Beautiful People stable in TNA (now--Impact Wrestling).

Both fans and experts in the pro-wrestling community have heaped a ton of praise on Sky for her promo skills as well as character presentation—particularly during the peak of the TNA Knockouts Division’s popularity.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that Velvet Sky announced her retirement from pro-wrestling last year.

Speaking to the Press Slam podcast, Velvet Sky asserted that although she’s retired from in-ring competition, a non-wrestling role as part of The Beautiful People is still very much open for her.

Sky added that she and Angelina Love would be appearing at Starrcast during “All In” weekend later this year, and shall appear as a team once again due to the considerable amount of fan-demand for The Beautiful People.

Additionally, Sky elucidated that as of this time, a promotion such as ROH or Impact Wrestling would be more of her “personal flavor”, rather than WWE—particularly since she doesn’t want to be told what to do, and intends to keep her creative freedom while performing for a company.

Besides, Sky noted that The Beautiful People will not be including any new member, apart from perhaps a lackey or a gopher—adding that she and Love are the two main members of the team.

Furthermore, Sky emphasized that right now, she’d likely refrain from going to the WWE—pointing out that the feeling is mutual and WWE isn’t looking to hire her either. Sky also explained why WWE never hired her or The Beautiful People—

"This is like the million dollar question—How come The Beautiful People were never in the WWE…Well, it's because (WWE) wanted to create their own version of what is already out there that they see that works.”

Sky continued that their team will likely be presented in a different manner in WWE—including their entrance which is a key part of the team’s appeal. Sky added that she won’t be able to “let the pigeons loose there”.

Addressing the same, Sky opined that during her team’s prime in TNA, the WWE chose to create their own version of The Beautiful People in the form of “LayCool”. Sky stated—

“Back when we were still in TNA, it was LayCool, and now it is the IIconics.”

“It's the same kind of mean, “I'm better than you”, the whispering, the pointing, the laughing, the humiliating. I mean, especially in the middle of our Beautiful People peak is when they created LayCool. They were kinda doing the similar antics, the humiliating the girls, the heel role.”

“I mean, it's very flattering—I must say it's flattering that what we have is such high demand, that they tried to take the ball and gave it to the girls that are there now." (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

What’s next?

Velvet Sky is presently retired from in-ring competition, however, continues to make appearances in a non-wrestling role in the sport.

Sky is widely-respected in the professional wrestling community for her fan-friendly demeanor and continues to serve as a notable personality on the indie pro-wrestling scene.

On the other hand, while Angelina Love briefly worked for the WWE—primarily in its developmental territories—in the mid-2000s, she currently performs on the indie circuit.

What are your thoughts on Velvet Sky’s statements? Sound off in the comments!