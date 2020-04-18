WWE News - Veteran 6-Time Champion releases an 'I Got Fired' T-Shirt

The recently released WWE Superstar unveiled new merchandise on his Twitter account.

He is not messing around and is ready for his post-WWE career.

​ Vince McMahon/ Heath Slater's new merch

Health Slater dropped exciting new merchandise on prowrestlingtees.com, which surprisingly enough, is the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion's 2nd official T-shirt in 14 years.

The text on the T-shirt is bold and relevant. The 'Dangerously Underrated' wrestler unveiled the 'I Got Fired' T-shirt in the tweet given below:

Attention Attention Go to @prowrestlingtees where after 14 years you can grab my 2nd ever official t-shirt. https://t.co/JWJnnYjIUN pic.twitter.com/Lg8Q6QIByl — Heath Slater (@HeathSlaterOMRB) April 17, 2020

Heath Slater's WWE career

People sometimes forget that Health Slater was signed by WWE in 2006. They do, however, remember him from his days in The Nexus, and later in 3MB.

Slater's career never got past the lower mid-card scene and that's appalling when you consider his talents. His greatest career highlight was becoming the inaugural SmackDown Tag Tag Champion along with Rhyno.

The six-time Champion was barely used on TV during his final days in the company and he was one of the Superstars released as part of the recent spree of releases executed by Vince McMahon's company.

Heath Slater's future after WWE release

Slater was a WWE employee for 14 years and he recently took to Instagram to thank the fans for supporting him through thick and thin.

The One Man Southern Rock Band admitted that the fire in him had started to fade before he was let go by the WWE. However, Slater seems to be revitalized now and he is ready to begin an exciting post-WWE chapter of his career.

Slater will be eligible to wrestle again from July 17th and the 36-year-old wrestler just can't wait to get started again.

Until then, support him and buy his T-shirt while you can. He has kids for god's sake!