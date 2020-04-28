Could Samoa Joe be set for a top title run? Christian believes so

Former World Champion Christian has tipped Samoa Joe to still land a top title in WWE before his days in the company are up.

Joe was back on screens on Monday Night RAW as part of the red brand's commentary team this past week.

His latest return continues what has been a stop-start run in WWE for the veteran, who has been out of action in terms of in-ring wrestling since February.

His luck was compounded later that month when he was slapped with a 30-day suspension by the company thanks to a Wellness Policy violation.

The 41-year-old will undoubtedly be back soon enough, though, and Christian believes the powerhouse still has enough left in the tank to be given a run with one of WWE's top titles.

In an interview with Post Wrestling, the legendary former tag team wrestler said:

Samoa Joe [obviously is] a unique talent. He’s got all the tools and he’s [had] some unfortunate luck the last little while and I wouldn’t be surprised at some point for him to see him with a world title around his waist and I hope it does happen for him...

Samoa Joe is one of WWE's most experienced campaigners, having worked for years on the independent scene and in what is now Impact Wrestling. He joined Vince McMahon's company via NXT in 2015