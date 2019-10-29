WWE News: Vic Joseph talks being the lead commentator of RAW; working with Tom Philips

Vic Joseph

Sam Robert's Notsam Wrestling podcast recently featured RAW commentator Vic Joseph. Apart from discussing the influence of Johnny Gargano and other veterans in shaping up his career as a commentator, Joseph also shed some light on his WWE tenure and his meteoric rise to the position of a lead commentator.

Working with Tom Philips

In his initial days in WWE, Vic Joseph used to work with NXT to gear up for the main roster. It was at the black-and-gold brand that Joseph crossed paths with Tom Philips, and since then Philips has been like a mentor to him. While talking about the former lead commentator of SmackDown, Joseph has nothing but praise. (*H/T WrestlingInc.com for the transcription)

When I was preparing and we bring up Tom Phillips, I wouldn't be as prepared now if not for Tom Phillips. Tom spent countless hours with me at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, molding me in what is right and what is wrong. I was able to put my twist on it, but kudos to him for preparing me for the opportunity.

WWE tenure

Vic Joseph signed with WWE in 2017 and within a short period, the former Cleveland Browns Radio Network associate made his way into NXT, Main Event, 205 Live and several significant programs. In the podcast, Joseph recalled his first year in the promotion and shared his experience of working shows like Summerslam, that he grew up watching.

Within four months I was on Main Event, a month later I was on 205 Live, six months to the day I signed and started I made my Raw PPV debut, Great Balls of Fire. That August I did SummerSlam and that was crazy to me because one of the first events I saw was SummerSlam 1996, Shawn Michaels versus Vader. I then did Survivor Series and then I did the Royal Rumble and then within a year, I did WrestleMania.

Voice of WWE

Vic Joseph replaced Michael Cole as the lead commentator of the Red Brand from the season premiere edition of RAW on September 30, 2019. When discussing the matter on the podcast, Joseph mentioned that he doesn't consider himself to be the voice of RAW as his co-commentators, Dio Maddin and Jerry Lawler, deserve that honor as well. He added,

I also don't think that there is one single voice in WWE anymore because there are so many shows. There are so many things that we do like: WWE Super Showdown could be myself or Michael Cole, or it could be Tom Phillips. If there was a voice of WWE then I'd have to say that it is Michael Cole.

Joseph also thanked the WWE Universe for accepting and appreciating his work on RAW.

I have gotten so many wonderful things on social media, so for those who have sent me stuff, thank you. But I think it caught people off guard in a good way. It's fresh.

