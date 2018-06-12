WWE News: Vickie Guerrero opens up about wanting a tournament in Eddie Guerrero's name

Vickie hopes that WWE will immortalize her husband in the future.

Vickie Guerrero wants her husband to be immortalized by WWE

Vickie Guerrero recently opened up about the fact that she one day hopes that WWE will decide to immortalize her husband by holding a tournament in his name.

Since 2014, WWE has held a number of tournaments in honor of former wrestlers which include, The Mae Young Classic tournament last year and the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania over the past few years, which are examples of the fact that WWE is looking to honor some of their biggest legends in recent works.

The Fabulous Moolah Battle Royal at WrestleMania obviously didn't go to plan since the company was forced to change the name a few weeks after it was announced because of the negative feedback that including Moolah's name in the match actually received.

There are still a number of legends in the company right now that could be honored, but are still yet to be given this distinction.

Vickie Guerrero hasn't been seen in a WWE ring since the Women's Royal Rumble earlier this year, but the former General Manager of Raw recently spoke to The Roman Show where she revealed that she hopes that WWE will be immortalized by the company in the coming years.

“I always dream about that. Me and the girls we always talk about if Eddie could be relived in some way, they’d have a tournament. But, you know it's never too late so we'll see if that happens. I hope that if WWE is watching or listening. I’d love to see Eddie have his own tournament named.”

Guerrero passed away back in 2005 and was then inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2006, Latino Heat's daughter Shaul Guerrero was briefly part of WWE, but was released back in 2014.

The second Mae Young Classic is set to take place in the summer, so there is always an opportunity for WWE to honor someone like Eddie in the future.