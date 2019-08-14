WWE News: Viewership information revealed for this week's RAW and Steve Austin show debut

Nicky Pags FOLLOW ANALYST News 362 // 14 Aug 2019, 21:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Steve Austin

The 2019 WWE SummerSlam week is officially in the history books, with the PPV on Sunday night garnering mostly positive reviews from online fans and pundits. The show featured the crowning of a new Universal Champion in Seth Rollins, and the subsequent nights of TV featured the continuation of storylines and the announcement of the return of King of the Ring tournament.

An acclaimed 2019 SummerSlam event helped the ratings for this week's post-PPV episode of Raw, as ShowBuzz Daily reports Raw this week averaged 2.729 million viewers. The first hour of the show averaged 2.78 million viewers, the second hour of the show averaged 2.82 million viewers, and the final hour of the show saw its typical drop, averaging 2.6 million viewers.

The post-SummerSlam episode of WWE Raw once again took the number one spot on cable TV for Monday night, with the show also leading the night in the coveted 18-49 demographic.

Straight Up Steve Austin garners impressive debut viewership number

In related news, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin premiered his new Straight Up Steve Austin show immediately following RAW this week, and the show debuted to solid numbers.

Austin had a nice lead-in to the debut of his show with a special appearance, via Skype, on WWE Raw this week, during which Austin praised Seth Rollins' performance at WWE SummerSlam. Austin said he appreciated Rollins claiming on RAW last week that the pro wrestling business is all he has, and all he fights for, and said the remarks made by Rollins reminded Austin of his days in the ring.

With regards to the Straight Up Steve Austin show premiere, which featured special guest and actor Rob Riggle, the show averaged 1.211 million viewers, and ranked #7 for the night on cable television.

USA Network has to be pleased with its post-SummerSlam Monday night, as the network took the top three spots on cable TV with RAW, and the number seven spot with Straight Up Steve Austin.