WWE News: Vince McMahon attacked by former WWE Champion backstage

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
News
2.65K   //    26 Dec 2018, 08:53 IST

Vince McMahon lays on the ground after being attacked on SmackDown
Vince McMahon lays on the ground after being attacked on SmackDown

What's the story?

This week's WWE SmackDown, which was taped after last week's show, was aired on Christmas night, and although a lot of spoilers were released of the matches, one big surprise of the night was not known to many.

At the end of the show, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was attacked by a former WWE Champion backstage.

In case you didn't know...

On this week's RAW, Vince McMahon made another television appearance, the second in two weeks on RAW, and made three major announcements. Dressed as Santa Claus, the WWE Chairman said that Women's tag team titles will be introduced soon.

He also said that 16-time World Champion John Cena, will return to WWE television next week, on both RAW and SmackDown.

The third announcement McMahon made was that Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre will face off in a Steel Cage Match on RAW, next week.

The heart of the matter

This week's SmackDown show saw the McMahon family's presence as Shane McMahon was a part of Miz TV. Miz pleaded Shane to be a part of a tag team, and Shane agreed.

The show ended with a conversation between Vince McMahon and AJ Styles. McMahon asked Styles what his name is and who he is. Styles listed his achievements and that SmackDown is "the house that he built". McMahon asked Styles why he wasn't wrestling that night, and why Bryan was competing and "raising hell" on SmackDown.

McMahon asked Styles who the "real" AJ Styles is, and said that he and Styles are very similar. The WWE Chairman told Styles that he "has a black hole in his heart" and that there's an animal inside, begging to come out.

McMahon passionately says that he wants to see that animal in Styles and slapped him across the head, following which Styles landed a huge blow on McMahon and walked away.

What's next?

Next week's January 1st edition of SmackDown will have a lot of answers and the repercussions Styles could face for attacking Vince McMahon.

