John Cena News: WWE Superstar's RAW and SmackDown return date revealed

John Cena

What's the story?

An eventful episode of WWE RAW yesterday saw a special appearance by Vince McMahon who, in the festive spirit, was dressed as Santa Claus. Vince Claus made three big announcements including a steel cage match between McIntyre and Ziggler for RAW next week and the announcement of women's tag-team title, which will be coming to WWE in 2019.

Vince McMahon also announced that John Cena would be returning to WWE and that the 16-time champion would be on both RAW and SmackDown. Following that, WWE has finally confirmed Cena's official date of return.

In case you didn't know...

John Cena's latest film Bumblebee hit the box office in early December and got good reviews from critics. With his film career having hit new heights, it looks like Cena may slowly be looking to end his in-ring career.

In fact, Cena has stated in recent interviews that his time as a pro wrestler will end soon and only recently stated that he wouldn't be returning to television soon. This comment was either a work or John Cena himself was unaware that Vince McMahon would call upon him to return to television.

The heart of the matter

The WWE have just announced that John Cena will make his return to WWE television next week and the 16-time champion has been announced for both RAW and SmackDown Live.

We still don't know how long Cena is returning form. However, it's being reported that Cena will begin filming for a new project from January 20th which will rule out Cena for the Royal Rumble and possibly even WrestleMania season.

What's next?

John Cena returns to WWE television next week. It will be interesting to see if WWE have plans for Cena for WrestleMania season.

