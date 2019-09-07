WWE News: Vince McMahon makes special demand for next week's Raw and SmackDown

Daniel Wood FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 68 // 07 Sep 2019, 19:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Vince McMahon wants next week' shows to be good

Vince McMahon is about to have his hands extremely full with the birth of his own football league - the XFL - and there are rumors that the Chairman of WWE will be stepping down from the chair, only slightly, and relaxing his control over the wrestling company.

Vince McMahon makes an unusual demand to WWE creative

However, it doesn't look like that's happening anytime soon as Mr. McMahon has made an unusual demand of the WWE creative team for them to be as creative as possible for the shows next week.

Here's what Bryan Alvarez from Wrestling Observer Live had to say on the matter,

“I’ve been told they’ve been doing a Raw creative meeting all day and Vince is on everybody to be creative,”

There's a reason why Vince McMahon wants next week's shows to be good. Not only are they the go-home episodes for Clash of Champions, the last PPV before WWE's new TV deals come into effect, but also the fact that they're emanating from Madison Square Garden, an iconic WWE stronghold.

With this in mind, it's understandable that McMahon would want RAW and SmackDown to put on the best shows possible.

Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff hired by WWE to take over from Vince McMahon?

Recently, WWE signed Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff to senior roles with the belief that Heyman would be in charge of RAW and Bischoff would lead SmackDown. This hasn't strictly been the case as Heyman has led RAW and has even allowed Superstars to cut non-scripted promos.

Advertisement

Whilst on SmackDown Vince McMahon is still mostly in charge, arriving before the show and 'tearing up the script'.

Stone Cold Steve Austin and Undertaker are returning to WWE next week

The RAW and SmackDown for next week at Madison Square Garden do look loaded, though.

On RAW, Stone Cold Steve Austin is returning to officiate a contract signing between Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman, Cedric Alexander faces AJ Styles, Bayley and Sasha Banks take on Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch and there's the King of the Ring Triple Threat match.

SmackDown currently has the return of the Undertaker announced.