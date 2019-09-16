WWE News: Vince McMahon receives a 'Thank you' for fining Becky Lynch

Vince and Lynch

After tonight's WWE Clash of Champions PPV, Becky Lynch was fined $10,000 for accidentally hitting the referee during her match against Sasha Banks. Banks has now posted a tweet, thanking Vince McMahon for fining Lynch.

Lynch is fined

Banks made her long-awaited return to WWE on the post-SummerSlam edition of Monday Night Raw. The return saw Banks turning heel and attacking Natalya as well as Lynch. A match between Banks and Lynch was soon set for Clash of Champions.

Tonight, Lynch and Banks engaged in a hard-fought battle with the Raw Women's title on the line. At one point in the match, Becky swung a chair with the intent of hitting Banks, but the latter moved at the last moment and the chair shot ended up hitting the referee. Graves soon informed the fans that the match was officially over, and Banks had won the same as a result of a DQ.

Sasha thanks Vince

Banks and Lynch exchanged words on Twitter after the match, but the night was far from over for the Raw Women's Champion. Lynch was fined a whopping sum of $10,000 for hitting the referee. WWE's official Twitter handle announced the news, and this caught the eye of Banks. The Boss responded to the tweet, and thanked Mr. McMahon in the process. Here's WWE's tweet regarding the fine imposed on Lynch, and Banks' response to the same.

It's clear as day that the feud between Lynch and Banks is far from being over. With the upcoming WWE PPV being Hell in a Cell, there's a possibility that we could get a Hell in a Cell Match between these two women for the Raw Women's title.

