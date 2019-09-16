WWE/AEW News: Chris Jericho talks not being told about changed WrestleMania plans

Jericho and McMahon

All Elite Wrestling star Chris Jericho recently appeared on the Mature Audiences Mayhem podcast and spoke about his WrestleMania 33 match against Kevin Owens. Jericho stated that the match was originally going to be for the Universal Title, but was later changed to a US title bout, and was placed 2nd on the card, which didn't sit well with him.

The build to WrestleMania 33

Back in 2016, Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens formed an alliance, and the friendship only grew as time passed. By the time WrestleMania 33 came around, Owens had betrayed Jericho in a memorable segment named "Festival of Friendship". This led to a match at WrestleMania with the US title on the line, which Owens won in the end.

Jericho vs Owens

While talking about the match, Jericho revealed that it was initially planned to be for the Universal Title, but Vince McMahon changed it shortly before 'Mania.

Vince said that it's going to be me versus Kevin Owens for the world title at WrestleMania and you are going to win the title, f--k yeah! Next week, he doesn't tell me, but I hear that it's changed to Brock Lesnar versus Bill Goldberg for the title.

Jericho added that he wasn't a fan of the placement of his match and that he would have preferred it to be the first match on the card.

And I didn't realize it at the time, but afterward, I guess about 3-4 weeks later, I was like, wait a second, we were 2nd on the card? It wasn't even 1st.

Then I went through this whole thing when I went on tour with Fozzy and had the Tokyo Dome match against Kenny Omega. This whole new world of creativity opened up and this whole new star power for Chris Jericho, and we drew a lot of money for New Japan at that Dome show. And that was how the road to AEW started.

