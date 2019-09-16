5 feuds that could start after Clash of Champions 2019

Will Taker come for Reigns' aid again?

Clash of Champions is in the history books. The PPV ended with The Fiend standing tall over a fallen Seth Rollins, who had defeated Braun Strowman to retain his Universal title minutes ago. Additionally, Becky Lynch still holds her Raw Women's title that she had won way back at WrestleMania 35, but things aren't as simple as they sound here. Sasha Banks won the match by disqualification after Lynch hit the referee with a chair.

WWE is going all the way with Kofi Kingston's WWE title reign, as he defeated Randy Orton in clean fashion tonight to retain his belt. Also, Luke Harper's return resulted in Rowan defeating The Big Dog Roman Reigns! Now that all is said and done, let's take a look at 5 feuds that could possibly start after the PPV, as we head towards Hell in a Cell.

#5 The Miz vs Sami Zayn

Miz and Zayn

The Miz headed to the ring tonight with one goal in mind: to defeat Shinsuke Nakamura and become the Intercontinental Champion. After SummerSlam, Nakamura formed an alliance with Sami Zayn and the two Superstars targeted The Miz on more occasions than one. A match was set for Clash of Champions, and things didn't end well for The Miz.

Zayn was ringside throughout the match and provided enough distraction to help Nakamura hit a Kinshasa on The Miz and retain his title. The villains celebrated after Nakamura's win, as the referee checked on The Miz. It's a given that The Miz won't let this one slide so easily, and one can expect him to target Sami Zayn this week, which might lead to a short-lived feud between the two. After making quick work of Zayn, The Miz can go back to feuding with Nakamura and win the Intercontinental title.

