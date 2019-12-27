WWE News: Vince McMahon's right-hand man comments on Conor McGregor possibly joining the company

Conor McGregor grew up watching WWE

Speaking on the latest episode of his Something to Wrestle podcast, SmackDown Executive Director Bruce Prichard discussed the possibility of Conor McGregor joining WWE.

Vince McMahon’s right-hand man said the UFC fighter could potentially be an even bigger star in the world of sports entertainment than he has been in mixed martial arts, with WWE providing the “perfect atmosphere” for the Irishman to succeed.

“McGregor would do great here because it’s the perfect atmosphere for that kind of personality to thrive, and McGregor would probably do better here than in MMA or even boxing because it’s just his personality is so over the top that, in this world, he would be able to prosper.”

Rob Gronkowski to WWE?

As well as Conor McGregor, there is often speculation that former NFL star Rob Gronkowski could join WWE one day.

However, Bruce Prichard believes Gronkowski, who made a brief appearance at WrestleMania 33 to help Mojo Rawley win the kickoff show Battle Royal, would find it more difficult than McGregor to adjust to WWE.

“Gronkowski is another one. Gronkowski is so loved and people like him. He may have a harder time than a guy like McGregor. I think McGregor could come in and be able to capture the imagination of people to go, ‘What the f*** are they going to do with him?’”