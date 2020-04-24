John Cena (left) with Vince McMahon

16-time WWE World Champion John Cena is celebrating his 43rd birthday today. The company's social media team celebrated Cena's birthday by releasing a playlist of the most underrated moments from his career.

WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon, also took to his official Twitter handle and posted a heartfelt birthday message for Cena. McMahon labeled the 16-time World Champion the standard-bearer of WWE.

Vince McMahon sends a heartfelt message to John Cena on his birthday

John Cena made his WWE debut in 2002 and in his 18-year tenure in the company, the 'Leader of The Cenation' achieved numerous title wins, including 16 WWE World Championships to his name.

In the words of Vince McMahon, Cena has certainly been the standard-bearer in WWE and has pretty much accomplished every single accolade that the company has to offer, with the WWE Intercontinental Championship being an exception of course.

On Cena's 43rd birthday, Vince McMahon took to Twitter and sent out a heartfelt message for the former WWE Champion. Not only did the boss label Cena as a standard-bearer, but he also called him the benchmark and the epitome of what it means to be a Superstar in WWE and in life.

Here is Vince McMahon's birthday wish to John Cena:

He’s the standard-bearer, the benchmark and the epitome of what it means to be a Superstar in #WWE and in life. Happy Birthday to 16-time World Champion, @JohnCena! pic.twitter.com/cJCF2CrKl1 — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) April 23, 2020

John Cena has always been a fan-favorite within the WWE Universe and despite being on a part-time schedule in WWE right now, the former 'Dr. of Thuganomics' never fails to get the fans hyped upon his return to the company.

John Cena's last appearance in WWE

John Cena was last seen competing in a WWE ring at WrestleMania, as he went one-on-one with 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt in a unique and first-of-its-kind Firefly Fun House Match.

Throughout the match, we witnessed Cena and Wyatt revisiting several important aspects of their respective careers, and with the former suffering a crucial loss, it now remains to be seen if Cena will make his return to WWE TV anytime soon.

Despite being in his 40s, the former WWE Champion is expected to make his return to WWE TV once things get back to normal and there is a possibility that we could potentially witness John Cena compete at this year's SummerSlam pay-per-view.

WWE, of course, will be aiming to make this year's SummerSlam PPV as big as WrestleMania. However, that is contingent on if the company is permitted to host a show with an audience and not behind closed doors once again.