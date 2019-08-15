WWE News: Vince McMahon sends a heartfelt birthday wish to Kofi Kingston

Kofi and Vince, during the buildup to the former's WWE title opportunity at WrestleMania 35

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston turned 38 today. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took to Twitter and posted a heartfelt birthday wish addressed to Kofi.

Kingston has had hands down his best year in WWE so far. He was nowhere near the title picture at the start of 2019, but was put into the WWE title Elimination Chamber Match at the PPV of the same name, after Ali suffered an injury. Kofi made the most out of this opportunity and wowed the WWE Universe during a Gauntlet Match, which he almost won. A storyline soon kicked off between The New Day and Vince McMahon, who tried his best to make sure Kofi wouldn't make it to one of the main events of WrestleMania 35.

With the aid of Big E and Xavier Woods, Kofi managed to bag a shot at Daniel Bryan's WWE title and went on to win the title in front of 80,000 roaring fans at MetLife Stadium. This was Kofi's first WWE title win after spending over a decade in the company. Contrary to what many believed, WWE protected Kofi heavily, and he seldom lost a match. He went through several Superstars during his reign and is still the WWE Champion.

On Kofi's birthday, Vince sent a tweet via his official Twitter handle, referring to the former as "a true testament to the power of positivity".

A true testament to the Power of Positivity. Happy birthday to #WWE Champion @TrueKofi! pic.twitter.com/xP4sm6aWU6 — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) August 14, 2019

Kofi Kingston managed to keep the belt on his waist this Sunday at SummerSlam, when the WWE title match pitting him and Randy Orton ended in a Double Countout. After last night's SmackDown Live, it's safe to say that the rivalry is far from over.