WWE News: Vince McMahon sends tweet on Triple H's 50th birthday

Triple H and Vince

Yesterday, WWE's Executive Vice President Triple H turned 50, and wishes began pouring in from all corners of the pro-wrestling world.

WWE Chairman, and Triple H's real-life father-in-law, Vince McMahon posted a heartfelt birthday wish on Twitter, adding that Triple H is a Cerebral Assassin in every arena.

Triple H made his way to WWE back in the mid-90s, after a short stint in WCW that ended after the promotion refused to push him as a singles competitor. In WWE, Triple H was set for a push after his embarrassing loss to The Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania 12, but the same was halted after the Curtain Call incident.

Triple H soon bounced back and turned into a major star on WWE TV. Alongside Shawn Michaels and Chyna, he was one of the biggest reasons why WWE's mature programming became a hit with the fans. DX became an instant hit, and Triple H took the helm after Michaels' departure post-WrestleMania 14. Over the course of the next couple of decades, The Game remained a mainstay on WWE's main roster, and headlined multiple WrestleMania events, winning several World titles in the process.

Triple H currently manages WWE alongside Vince McMahon and Stephanie McMahon, and is set to take charge of the entire company somewhere down the line, when Vince steps down.

On Triple H's 50th birthday, Vince McMahon took to Twitter and sent a birthday wish to The Game. Vince wished him a happy birthday and proceeded to heap praise on him by stating that he is a Cerebral Assassin in every arena.

Happy birthday to my son-in-law @TripleH, a Cerebral Assassin in any arena. pic.twitter.com/iOXSGu4CPo — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 27, 2019

WWE seems to be expanding on a global level with each passing day, with Triple H wanting to set up NXT brands in various nations. It would be interesting to see what more Triple H comes up with when he takes over someday.

