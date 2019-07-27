×
WWE Rumors: Triple H reportedly meets with officials from 2 Japanese promotions

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Rumors
27 Jul 2019, 09:45 IST

Triple H
Triple H

What's the story?

As per Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Triple H met with officials from Dragon Gate during WWE's recent Japan tour.

Additionally, WWE officials met with Stardom officials, hinting that WWE is planning a major expansion in Japan.

In case you didn't know...

A while ago, Stephanie McMahon had stated in an interview that WWE is similar to the global media giant, Disney, in many ways. She added that WWE aims to become as big of a global franchise, like Disney, in the coming decades.

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon sure seem to be working towards turning WWE into a globally recognised brand, and NXT's expansion to various outside territories is a big step in that direction. A recent report stated that WWE is planning to expand NXT in Canada, and former WWE Superstar Santino Marella might end up bagging a significant role in the promotion if the plan comes to fruition.

Months ago, Triple H had talked about the possibility of organizing a TakeOver event in Saudi Arabia.

Also read: 5 WCW mistakes AEW needs to avoid

The heart of the matter

Triple H was a part of the in-ring action during WWE's recent Japan tour, teaming up with The Club at one of the live events. It's now being reported that The Game met with officials from Dragon Gate, a major promotion in Japan, during the tour. Another promotion WWE officials had talks with was Stardom.

WWE's NXT brand already has a strong foothold in the United Kingdom, with its NXT UK brand. Recently, WWE held try-outs in Shanghai, China, hinting at WWE possibly targeting the country for a future NXT expansion.

What's next?

WWE is steadily growing with each passing day, and it won't be a surprise if the promotion manages to expand NXT to a string of countries in the near future.

What are your thoughts on WWE expanding NXT on a worldwide scale? Would you be interested in a Japanese version of WWE NXT?

Tags:
WWE NXT Triple H Vince McMahon
