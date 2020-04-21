The second end to Vince McMahon's football league

The former XFL Commissioner, Oliver Luck, sued XFL owner Vince McMahon for wrongful termination, per Action Network.

Luck was announced as CEO and Commissioner of the resurrected football league in 2018 and was reported to make at least $20 million in his five-year administrative role.

However, the XFL would discontinue operations and lay off 95 employees in April, including Luck and other administrative officials.

Luck filed suit against McMahon last Thursday in Connecticut claiming he was wrongfully terminated and that his contract stated he would be paid in full if he was fired without a cause.

The XFL season launched earlier this year, but was forced to cancel its season after 20 games amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

After laying Luck and other employees off, the company would file for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy, listing between $10 million and $50 million in both estimated assets and liabilities per a report from USA Today.

The bankruptcy filing listed seven out of eight head coaches as creditors, but did not include Luck for his role as commissioner. Alpha Entertainment, McMahon's company that owned the XFL, filed to reject several administrative contracts and was approved by bankruptcy court, leading to Luck suing McMahon personally.