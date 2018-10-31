WWE News: Vince McMahon wishes WWE Hall of Famer a happy birthday

Vince McMahon (right) has a touching message for Edge

What's the story?

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took to Twitter earlier today in order to send out birthday wishes to WWE legend, Hall of Famer, and quite arguably one of the most loved WWE superstars' of all time, 'The Rated R Superstar' Edge.

In case you didn't know...

WWE Hall of Famer Edge made his initial WWE debut in the year 1996, however, it wasn't until 1998 till Edge made his televised WWF debut. Later that very same year, Edge got his first big break in the WWE, when he formed one of the most iconic factions' known as The Brood with Gangrel and Christian.

What followed next was years of hard work that eventually led to success for the man known as 'The Rated R Superstar' who went on to win 11 WWE World Championships and also held the WWE Tag Team Titles and the Intercontinental Title as well, sharing the ring with some of the greatest stars in WWE history along the way.

Edge retired from in-ring competition in 2011 due to a devastating neck injury that eventually forced the Canadian star to call in a career.

The heart of the matter

Edge's latest WWE appearance took place just two weeks ago on the grand episode of SmackDown 1000 when the Hall of Famer was involved in a heated confrontation with SmackDown Women's Champion, Becky Lynch, on his own talk show, The Cutting Edge.

However, regardless of that, Edge, who turns 45 years old today, has been considered as one of the all-time greats and favorites in WWE history and apparently, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon also thinks that way as well.

In a recent tweet, Mr. McMahon took it to his social media and wished Edge a very happy birthday and also praised one of his classic entrances' from WrestleMania.

See it for yourself:

Happy birthday to @EdgeRatedR, a #WWE Hall of Famer who always knew how to make an entrance. pic.twitter.com/zUzByapJeU — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) October 30, 2018

What's next?

Edge is quite definitely one of my all-time favorite stars and we here at Sportskeeda would also like to wish 'The Rated R Superstar' a very happy birthday!