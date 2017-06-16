WWE News: Vince Russo 'apologizes' to Eric Bischoff

Vince Russo apologizes to Eric Bischoff and proceeds to rip apart the latter on his accomplishments in the pro-wrestling business.

Vince Russo issues an ‘apology’ to Eric Bischoff.

What’s the story?

Vince Russo followed up his apology to longtime rival Jim Cornette, with yet another ‘apology’ to another one of his rivals Eric Bischoff.

Russo posted the following video on his YouTube channel, wherein he went on to ‘apologise’ to Eric Bischoff for running TNA neck deep into debt, ruining WCW, besides talking about Bischoff’s idea of pitting TNA against Monday Night RAW, and citing the infamous DX-WCW run-in.

In case you didn’t know...

Vince Russo, Jim Cornette and Eric Bischoff are well-known rivals in the world of professional wrestling given their highly-publicized backstage differences over the years during their time working for the biggest promotions in the world such as WCW, WWE and TNA.

The heart of the matter

Russo started off the video on a serious note, alluding to the fact that he sympathises with Eric Bischoff since he feels that the latter would’ve had a tough time growing up with chicklet teeth and shoe-polish hair (*in reference to Bischoff’s famous grey hair*) as a child.

Russo continued that he also apologises for Bischoff having to run errands for the latter’s former boss Verne Gagne.

Russo asserted that Bischoff rode Hulk Hogan’s coattails in order to weasel his way into TNA and would then go on to misguide Dixie Carter by encouraging her to pit TNA against Monday Night RAW, besides also misleading Carter into believing that leaving Universal Studios and taking TNA on the road like a major promotion like WWE would benefit the company.

Furthermore, Russo also asserted that Bischoff was the one who ruined WCW and led to the company’s eventual defeat to WWE in the Monday Night Ratings War. Russo went on to cite the infamous DX-WCW invasion as an example of why Bischoff, who was in charge of WCW’s proceedings at the time, has ‘no balls’ owing to the fact that he wouldn’t allow DX to enter the arena.

Besides, Russo also pointed out Bischoff’s alleged misdoings by stating that the latter buried him to Spike TV executives, and also disregarded the fact that he was the one who had got Bischoff a job in WWE by convincing Vince McMahon. He added:

“For all that (*the aforementioned happenings*). I apologise from the bottom of my heart”.

What’s next?

Vince Russo on one side and Jim Cornette and Eric Bischoff on the other continue to take shots at one another. Despite the fact that Cornette and Bischoff were rivals as well, they seemingly made-up on Table For 3, wherein they criticised Russo.

Author’s take

The Russo vs Cornette & Bischoff saga gets more interesting with each passing day. I for one find these ‘apologies’ hilarious and am intrigued to see where this real-life, non-scripted feud goes from here.

