"They just come across as amateurs" - Former WWE writer on Zelina Vega's coronation (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo discussed Zelina Vega's booking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, highlighting the amateurishness of it all.

The week's Monday Night RAW emanated from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The show was the season premiere for the red brand. Zelina Vega appeared for her Queen's Crown coronation ceremony and also defeated Doudrop in a rematch of their Crown Jewel encounter.

Vince Russo picked apart the segment and detailed that WWE was giving its superstars weak material, which made them look like amateurs on television.

"I worked with Zelina Vega, a very long time ago. Lovely girl. But I'm telling you from a casual point of view. So many of the people on this roster and that are on television, bro, they just come across as amateurs. They just come across like something's off bro," Russo stated.

He mentioned that WWE had a great story to tell about Zelina and her previous experiences with the company.

Russo added, "What do we have with Zelina Vega? Fired from the company over the social media stuff, her husband is working for AEW. Oh my God, if you can't write something from that!"

Vince Russo suggested an alternative booking idea for Zelina Vega

Vince Russo took the opportunity to book Queen Zelina Vega himself. He suggested a Madusa-like angle where she came to the ring with a garbage can, threw away the crown, and aired her grievances against Vince McMahon.

"Bro, can you imagine this whole thing is set up for Zelina Vega?" Russo continued, "What if she walks out with a garbage can? Then takes the crown off and goes, 'This is how you think you're going to make it up to me? Everything you did to me, you want me to go over?' And bro, even bring up the September 11th. 'Any what Vince? You're going to make it up to me with this chair and this crown?' Bro it's right in front of your face man. And every week it's this stupid, ridiculous, non-believable show. It's right in front of your face."

Vega drifted in and out of a British accent during her coronation segment this week, and it will be interesting to see whether or not this new schtick works out in the long run.

