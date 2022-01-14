Vince Russo says WWE will make "so much money" by signing current AEW star [SK Exclusive]

Vince Russo thinks WWE should snap up Wardlow, MJF and Darby Allin.

With rumors of WWE being interested in a certain AEW star, there have been a lot of talk about contract negotiations and "bidding" wars for certain stars in Tony Khan's company.

AEW has given wrestlers a great alternative, with several top stars of the company making better money than what they did or could have with WWE. The growing size of the roster means there will be several points where wrestlers don't have their contracts renewed -- a different approach from WWE releasing talent in bulk.

On the latest episode of The Bro Show, former WWE and WCW creative head Vince Russo was asked about who he would pick if WWE had to acquire three AEW stars. He picked three young stars from the promotion:

"I think it's easy for me - Wardlow, and supposedly they're looking at him. MJF, who everybody would say, and they could market the crap out of Darby Allin bro. They could make so much money off of his merch, the kids would love him, it would make WWE a little cool again. It would be those three guys for me without even thinking about it."

Darby Allin is a former AEW TNT Champion and is largely considered one of the "pillars" of the company - a young superstar who in many ways is homegrown.

Vince Russo's "homegrown" pick of AEW talents

While it would be arguable to debate the "homegrown" status of stars like Allin, MJF, and Ricky Starks, there is no doubt that they became bigger superstars because of AEW.

In that regard, Vince Russo's pick is interesting since it features the younger crop of stars from AEW. Wardlow is 33 years old, MJF turns 26 this March, while Darby Allin recently turned 29.

All of them are still young in wrestling years. While WWE has changed its approach to sign talent in their early and mid-20s, there are always exceptions to be made.

Ultimately, AJ Styles' case proves WWE doesn't always look at competing promotions for talent unless the superstar has a buzz about them and marketable potential.

Do you agree with Vince Russo's three picks of AEW superstars who WWE needs to sign? Voice your thoughts in the comments below.

