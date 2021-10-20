"You got a million teams like that" - Vince Russo shares his thoughts on WWE's tag team division (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on AJ Styles and Omos laying waste to RK-Bro and The Street Profits.

In the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo spoke to Dr. Chris Featherstone about the tag team division. He stated that there were multiple teams in WWE that could've been put in that position but they went ahead with The Street Profits:

"I don't know bro. And then you got your Carillo-Garza team and you got a million teams like that but you decide to put The Street Profits in this spot. Unless maybe the idea was that The Street Profits vs Riddle and Orton would be a draw. It would be a match that people are interested in unless that's what they were thinking," Vince Russo said.

You can watch the entire episode of Legion of RAW below:

What happened between the teams on WWE RAW?

The RAW tag team champions RK-Bro were involved in a non-title match against The Street Profits on RAW. They were in a good position in the match as Randy Orton prepared to deliver his signature RKO but the match was interrupted by AJ Styles and Omos.

The former hit a phenomenal forearm and the latter laid out Riddle and Dawkins before slamming Ford. Styles and Omos will challenge RK-Bro at Crown Jewel for their tag titles and made a statement on the go-home RAW before the pay-per-view.

Styles has an undefeated record at Crown Jewel, and having previously walked out of the pay-per-view with the WWE and United States championship on two separate occasions, it will be interesting to see if he can add a tag title win at the Saudi event.

Also Read

Do you think AJ Styles and Omos will end RK-Bro's RAW Tag Title reign at WWE Crown Jewel? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

If any quotes are used from the latest Legion of RAW, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Paul Heyman hinted to Sportskeeda that someone may join Roman Reigns' stable. Click here for more.

Edited by Arjun

LIVE POLL Q. Will RK-Bro retain the RAW Tag Team championships at Crown Jewel? Yes No 2 votes so far