Ex-WWE star trolls Shawn Michaels with 32-year hair transformation photo

Virgil hasn't been a part of Vince McMahon's promotion for a long time now. The ex-WWE star sure does know how to stay in the limelight, though. He regularly shares hilarious posts on his social media handles, and has garnered an impressive fan following over the years.

He has made it clear in the past that he isn't fond of Shawn Michaels. Both men were regular acts on WWE TV back in the late 80s and early 90s. Michaels used to flaunt his long hair back then, but looks way different now, compared to his heyday. He has been sporting a bald head for a long time now.

Virgil recently shared a transformation photo featuring Shawn Michaels, in what is clearly a shot at the lack of hair on his head. The first photo is from 1989, when he was an energetic young gun and had a long and successful career ahead of him. He also rocked a beautiful set of hair at the time. The second picture features Michaels in 2021, with a balding head.

Shawn Michaels has spoken up about his baldness in the past

The Heartbreak Kid made his WWE return in 2018 for a one-off tag team match in Saudi Arabia that pitted DX with The Brothers of Destruction. He later appeared on E&C’s Pod Of Awesomeness and talked in detail about why he shaved his head bald.

Michaels revealed that he was working on a movie prior to his return that required him to shave his head. Check out the full comments below:

"Before this storyline started, I was doing a movie! I did this independent movie in Texas where I played a younger version with my hair and then I played an older version of me that got sick and everything else, so that's why I ended up shaving it for the movie. And then, I get called in to do this thing, and I thought, 'do you know what? Hunter has got his head bald. I'm just going to go ahead and leave it that way.' And It was thinning up there anyway, man, and so it was better to just chop it all off," said Michaels. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Virgil has previously insulted Shawn Michaels by mentioning his hair. Not long ago, he took to Instagram to post a long rant about Michaels. It is safe to assume that something happened between the two during their WWE stint that left a bad taste in Virgil's mouth.

