WWE News: Wale signs with Titus Worldwide

Titus O'Neil secures a big name signing to his Titus Worldwide Brand.

Wale signs with Titus Worldwide.

What’s the story?

The WWE has released a video announcing the signing of Grammy Award winning Hip-Hop star Wale to Titus Worldwide on the latest edition of 205 Live. The video, available on Wrestlezone.com shows Wale and Titus sat at a desk making the announcement together, with a visibly enthused O’Neil excited about the prestige and recognition the artist will be able to bring to his brand.

In case you didn’t know...

Wale, real name Olubowale Victor Akintimehin, is a multi-award winning Hip-Hop performer, making his breakthrough into the music scene back in 2006. He made his first appearance on WWE programming this week on Smackdown Live hosting the rap battle between The New Day and The Usos. The promos between the two teams have become a signature part of the Smackdown Tag-team rivalry in the previous few weeks, and the WWE clearly wanted to raise the profile of the feud by bringing in Wale to their 4th July episode of the Blue Brand.

Titus O’Neil, a former WWE Tag team Champion in his own right, has been transitioning himself into more of a managerial role in recent months, encouraging various superstars to join his Titus Worldwide Brand. In return for representing the brand, superstars have been promised a rejuvenation in their careers, with higher profile matches and a lot more dollar in their pockets.

Also read: The 5 most respected WWE Superstars

The Heart of the Matter

Titus has recently acquired the services of Apollo Crews and 205 Live star Akira Tazawa, with the two men enjoying mixed success. Crews did find himself in the main event of RAW this week, albeit in a squash match against Braun Strowman. It is unclear whether the WWE will be following through on the apparent signature signing of Wale, as it currently appears to be little more than a publicity stunt for the company.

During the video, however, Titus comments on his overall ambitions for Titus Worldwide. He is seen bragging about taking his brand into other forms of entertainment such as music, basketball and football. Titus and Wale then encourage both Kevin Durrant and Lebron James to join them, in what would surely be a massive acquisition for the former Florida Gator.

What’s next?

Titus O’Neil clearly has the talent to perform on the mic. In an era of professional wrestling that struggles to find stand out talkers and larger than life personalities, it’s somewhat confusing to see Titus still occupy quite a low level of importance for WWE. If Titus Worldwide is given the right amount of onscreen exposure, and if the brand continues to attract the attention of superstars from inside and outside of wrestling, who knows what the future may hold.

Author’s take

While this video is certainly a talking point for fans, one feels as though the WWE, in typical fashion, will fail to follow through and make something out of it. It’s unlikely that Wale will be dedicating any more time to professional wrestling, given his other commitments, but this doesn’t mean the momentum needs to be pulled from under Titus.

Last week on RAW, Miz hosted the Ball family to his Miz TV segment. The Big Ball Brand is clearly an inspiration for the Titus Worldwide gimmick, so for them not to hold at least some interaction between LaVar and Titus doesn’t bode well for his prospects.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com