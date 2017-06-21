The 5 most respected WWE Superstars

Bow down to greatness.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle

The Deadman Cometh

Throughout the long and illustrious history of World Wrestling Entertainment, many superstars have come and gone through the company’s revolving door. Some have been a quick flash in the pan, meanwhile, others have stuck it out and managed to turn themselves into legends of the industry both on and off screen.

Of course, that kind of thing doesn’t happen every day, and it takes years of hard work. It sounds strenuous, but the level of respect from your peers that comes with that dedication is more than worth the long hours and trips down the road. Yes, before you ask, these names are all incredibly notable.

Earning respect in the locker room is no easy task, which is something that many names both past and present had admitted during various interviews. Sometimes one mistake can lead to a bad reputation and other times you may just not be a great person, but in the case of these five warriors, they seemed to do everything right when it came to clawing their way to the top – for the most part.

So with all of that being said, it’s time to run down the five most respected WWE superstars – oh, and they’re all still with the company in one way or another.

#1 Kane

A terrifying character but a fantastic human being

When you’re as kind hearted and easy going as Glenn Jacobs, it’s hard not to be universally respected. Kane has been a part of the WWE family for nearly two decades now, which means that nobody should be surprised when we tell you that he’s one of the most appreciated guys in the back to this day.

Many superstars always reference him in the media when it comes to the good guys in the business, with most claiming that the matches with him are always incredibly fun. While The Big Red Machine is now moving away from the industry and into politics, we’ll never forget his many years of hard work and dedication.

