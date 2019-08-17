WWE News: Watch Drake Maverick ambush Elias in the recording studio [VIDEO]

Nicky Pags FOLLOW ANALYST News 213 // 17 Aug 2019, 05:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Drake Maverick and Elias

Elias is working on new music

WWE star Drake Maverick is on an unwavering quest to reclaim the WWE 24/7 Championship, and his latest attempt to secure the title has taken him into the recording studio.

In a new video released by WWE - which you can watch in full below - Elias breaks the news to the WWE Universe that he has been working on a follow-up album to his widely acclaimed debut album "Walk With Elias," which WWE released around WrestleMania 34 time.

Elias goes on to give fans a sneak preview of his new music. However, after experiencing some technical difficulties, 'The Drifter' attempts to play the tune on the piano.

After a few bars, a cleverly disguised Drake Maverick reveals himself, and attempts to roll-up Elias for a quick pin fall win.

The plan horribly backfires and Elias is able to get the better of Maverick.

Drake Maverick's 24/7 title bid is foiled once again

As seen in the video above, not only is Drake Maverick's plan foiled by Elias, but the 205 Live general manager ends up on the receiving end of a nasty beatdown from Elias all over the recording studio.

In a hilarious ending to the video, once Elias completes the quick beat down of Maverick, he nonchalantly returns to the studio and picks up right where he left off, continuing to offer fans a glimpse into the music he is working on.

The latest WWE 24/7 title video is a continuation of what has been a very entertaining series of videos, with title changes taking place on golf courses, in airplanes, honeymoon suites, and even at Drake Maverick's wedding to his wife, Renee Michelle. Following this week's new video, rest assured Maverick will be back on the prowl for the belt sometime next week.

What do you think of the latest WWE 24/7 video? Let us know in the comment section!