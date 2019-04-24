WWE News: [Watch] Kevin Owens turns heel and wreaks havoc on Kofi Kingston

Kevin Owens stabbed Kofi Kingston in the back

On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown Live, Kevin Owens broke the heart of the WWE Universe, and broke the backs of the New Day, as he turned heel and attacked them.

When Kevin Owens returned to WWE, it appeared that he had turned over a new leaf. In the days leading up to his return, there were video shoots with his family, as he talked about being a Superstar his family could be proud of.

He was put in a match against Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship at WWE Fastlane, but he was unable to defeat Bryan. After that, he stepped out of the way gallantly, almost making it a point to show everyone that he wanted Kofi Kingston to get his chance at WrestleMania 35 as well.

When Big E was injured, he was the natural person to step into the New Day in place of the big man. He was made an honorary member of the New Day, and it appeared that he was truly dedicated to the gimmick, even dancing with them.

It appeared that the New Day had found the perfect formula to tide over the trio while Big E recovered from his injury.

However, it was not to be.

On WWE SmackDown tonight, Kevin Owens and Xavier Woods were on commentary for Shinsuke Nakamura's match againt Kofi Kingston. When Rusev attacked Kingston, with the match ending in a DQ, Owens and Xavier Woods came to the rescue.

While at first they worked together to take out Rusev and Nakamura, the moment that Kingston's back was turned, Kevin hit him with a Superkick. He tore off the New Day t-shirt, revealing his own merchandise underneath.

Dragging Kingston out, he was about to hit him with a Powerbomb on the apron, but was stopped by Woods. He decided that Woods would be the one to suffer, and hit a devastating powerbomb on the ring apron.

He left Woods writhing in pain, and Kofi Kingston looking on, shocked at the betrayal.

The message is clear. Kevin Owens does not have time for friendships. He just wants one thing. Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship.

