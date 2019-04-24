5 Secret things you might not have noticed about Bray Wyatt's new gimmick in WWE

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 2.95K // 24 Apr 2019, 05:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bray Wyatt's gimmick has several hidden easter eggs

Bray Wyatt is back in WWE and he is certainly different than before.

Monday night, Bray Wyatt debuted his new gimmick -- Children's Television Host. At least, that's what it looked like.

It appeared that Bray Wyatt had indeed been repackaged by WWE to form a caricature of Nickelodeon's Television Hosts. In the video promo, Wyatt addressed the children who reacted to everything that he said on television.

There were many aspects to the new character, such that it was difficult to take in with only one viewing. He had 'friends' with him on the show as well, in Mercy the buzzard and Abby the witch.

He even cut a cardboard cutout of himself, sending a clear message that this was his new gimmick and his old version was very dead.

In this article, we will take a look at 5 things about Bray Wyatt's new gimmick which you might not have noticed.

#5 The inspiration for Mercy the Buzzard and Abby the Witch

Max Cady has always been a fearsome character

Let's talk about the more obvious facts first.

The inspiration for Abby the Witch was clearly none other than Bray Wyatt's mysterious sister about whom we have heard so much over the years -- Sister Abigail. The doll was inspired by his sister, and it will be interesting to see how the power dynamics play out between Wyatt and the doll.

Advertisement

The buzzard being named Mercy was a significant clue as well.

Dan Spivey used Robert De Niro's fearsome, cruel, and brutal portrayal of Max Cady to form a character during his run in WWE named Waylon Mercy.

The Mercy character was handed over to Bray Wyatt, who formed his own version of it with, becoming a cult leader.

1 / 4 NEXT