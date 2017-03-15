WWE Video: Kurt Angle and Vince McMahon reunite for the first time after 11 years

Check out the clip of a reunion 11 years in the making...

by Jeremy Bennett Video 15 Mar 2017, 02:11 IST

What’s the story?

The WWE Network aired the second instalment of Bring It To The Table after RAW this week. A portion of an interview Corey Graves did with Kurt Angle was shown during the episode; which included a small clip from an upcoming edition of WWE 24 revolving around Angle’s return.

WWE’s Twitter account posted that particular clip and it can be seen below:

In case you didn’t know...

The full interview was set to air during Bring It To The Table this week after Monday Night Raw, but instead, only a portion of the interview was broadcasted. The reason could have been due to time constraints as it is only a 30-minute show. This interview will air in its entirety on the WWE Network on a later date.

The heart of the matter...

As you can see from the video, Triple H escorts Angle to Vince McMahon’s office to meet for the first time in 11 years. Angle went for the handshake, but Vince gave him a big hug instead.

Angle wondered what Vince’s reaction would be the first time they would come face to face. He thought that Vince might have punched him for leaving the WWE for TNA in 2006, but Vince said, “let’s forgive, forget and move on.”

What’s next?

While Angle may have a role once the Hall Of Fame ceremony ends, he’s not expected to be seen on live television until WrestleMania 33. There have been reports that Angle is scheduled to appear on both the Monday Night Raw and Smackdown Live shows in Brooklyn the next two nights after WrestleMania.

Sportskeeda’s take

Seeing the short clip of Kurt Angle and Vince McMahon definitely amps up the excitement for not only the Hall Of Fame but the recently announced episode of WWE 24.

Kurt Angle made a big impact in the WWE during his near seven-year career and has arguably one of the most accomplished first years in the company of all-time. He deserves to be celebrated. He warrants WWE Network specials, and even an on-camera role after like Raw’s General Manager. Another match would be the icing on the cake!