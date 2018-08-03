WWE Rumour Mill: The controversial events that may have led to Brian Christopher's suicide

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.71K // 03 Aug 2018, 14:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Brian Christopher Lawler passed away at only 46 years of age

What's the story?

The 29th of July saw the entire wrestling fraternity shaken up with three prominent personalities in wrestling passing away.

Brian Christopher Lawler, Nikolai Volkoff, and Brickhouse Brown are no more there due to separate causes.

However, one of them, in particular, reportedly could have been prevented. Brian Christopher Lawler, son of Jerry 'The King' Lawler, attempted suicide while in his jail cell. By the time he had been found and taken to the hospital, it was too late and all that the hospital authorities could do to keep him alive until Jerry Lawler could arrive and wish him goodbye.

What were the events that caused the spiral leading to Brian Christopher's passing away? The New York Post talked about the issue in a recent post.

In case you didn't know...

Brian Christopher passed away after being rushed to the hospital following his suicide attempt in his jail cell at Hardeman County Jail. He had been arrested for a Driving Under the Influence infraction. His father, Jerry 'The King' Lawler held his son's hand Regional One Health medical centre when the life support was finally turned off, and he passed away.

WWE and the entire wrestling world mourned his passing and sent their wishes to the Lawler family in their time of mourning.

He was better known as Grandmaster Sexay in WWE, and found success as part of the 'Too Cool' team, with Rikishi and Scotty 2 Hotty.

The heart of the matter

Christopher's spiral was well documented in 2018 when he got into altercations with another wrestler, Chase Stevens, who assaulted him so badly that he needed facial surgery. He was also arrested twice in the year for DUI's. He was wrestling with his own personal demons, as was evident.

However, when he was arrested on the 7th of July, after speeding and with a DUI infraction as well, he was kept in isolation.

The fact that he was kept in isolation, despite the minor charges against him has sparked outrage in the wrestling world and an investigation by the authorities.

He was found unconscious, 23 days after his arrest, having spent those days in isolation in his cell.

Former WWE and WCW legend, Sean 'X-Pac' Waltman alleged that Christopher had been kept in isolation, and although he was challenged with others saying he had been isolated due to his fame and notoriety, Waltman remained adamant.

Christopher's father, Jerry Lawler, told Fox13,

"There may be more to this than meets the eye.”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death and has launched an investigation to that effect. In a statement they said,

“The investigation remains active and ongoing.”

Whatever be the result of the investigation, if they truly did keep him in isolation for almost a month due to a DUI infraction, it seems unusual to say the least.

What's next?

Brian Christopher will be buried at the Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens surrounded by his friends and family on Friday afternoon.

We, at Sportskeeda, send all our prayers to the Lawler family and wish for their strength in this time of grief. Stay tuned for further updates in this case.

Send us news tips at fihtclub@sportskeeda.com.