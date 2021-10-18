What is Dave Bautista’s role in Dune?

Dave Bautista, known as Batista to WWE fans, is part of the star-studded cast of the movie Dune.

In Dune, Dave Bautista plays the character of Glossu Rabban, the violent and sadistic nephew of the villain Baron Vladimir Harkonnen.

Dune is a 2021 American epic science fiction film directed by Denis Villeneuve. The movie is the first of a two-part adaption of the 1965 novel of the same name by Frank Herbert.

The cast features the likes of Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, and Josh Brolin, alongside former WWE Superstar, Dave Bautista.

Dave Bautista has been focusing on his career in Hollywood and announced his retirement from professional wrestling in 2019

Dave Bautista has established his place as one of the best in Hollywood right now. The former WWE Champion has completely transitioned from wrestling to acting.

Bautista is mostly popular for being part of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, through which he has become a fan-favorite in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Guardians of the Galaxy set Dave Bautista’s acting career at its peak. He played the role of Drax the Destroyer.

Additionally, he has also acted in movies such as Blade Runner 2049, Spectre, and Riddick.

Born in 1969, Dave Bautista began his WWE career in 2002. In 2019, after a match against Triple H at WrestleMania 35, Batista announced his retirement.

Shortly afterward, Batista was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the class of 2020 was set to be honored in 2021.

Before the event, Batista was removed from the list. He eventually took to Twitter to confirm the same. WWE honored his request to induct him at a future ceremony.

