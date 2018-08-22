Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: What elite club did Seth Rollins join after Summerslam victory?

Thomas Lowson
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
22 Aug 2018

Enter caption

What's the story?

Seth Rollins has joined a very elite club as a multi-time champion, joining the likes of Triple H, Shawn Michaels, The Rock, Bret 'Hitman' Hart, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and more

In case you didn't know

At WrestleMania 34, Seth Rollins defeated then-champion The Miz and Finn Bálor to capture his first Intercontinental championship.

After a reign that saw the Architect defend the title across four continents, Rollins lost the title to Dolph Ziggler on the June 18, 2018, episode of RAW, after interference by Drew McIntyre.

At Summerslam, Rollins regained the championship, after reuniting with Dean Ambrose to defeat Ziggler and McIntyre.

The heart of the matter

With his victory, Rollins becomes the 7th man in WWE history, to win the WWE Championship twice, Intercontinental Championship twice, and a Tag Team Championship twice.

Rollins now joins the likes of Triple H, The Rock, WWE Hall of Famer Bret 'Hitman' Hart, Hall of Famer Edge, Hall of Famer Steve Austin and Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

The Hitman was the first of this group to reach the accolade, capturing his second tag team Championship with Jim Neidhart at Summerslam 1990, his second Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 8 and his second World Championship at WrestleMania X.

Rollins claimed his second Intercontinental Championship at Summerslam, his second World Championship at Money in the Bank 2016, and his second Tag Team Championship at the 2017 Summerslam pay per view.

What's next?

Rollins is definitely one of WWE's most reliable stars. As the first NXT Champion, Rollins helped build that brand and has continued his impressive success since debuting on the main roster in November 2012.

Expect the Architect of the Shield to continue adding more and more championship reigns to his repertoire as the new Intercontinental champion shows no signs of slowing down.

Do you like Rollins as Intercontinental Champion? Do you think he should be Universal Champion instead?

