WWE News - What happened after Mandy Rose and Otis' WrestleMania moment

WWE did not air this footage during WrestleMania 36

Mandy Rose and Otis reacted to their big moment in a post-match interview

Kayla Braxton, Mandy Rose, and Otis

Speaking in a backstage interview with Kayla Braxton, Otis said he was “so loaded with emotion” after he followed up his WWE WrestleMania 36 win over Dolph Ziggler by sharing a kiss with Mandy Rose.

The Heavy Machinery member has been infatuated with Rose for several years but looked to have blown his chances with her after turning up late for their Valentine’s Day date.

Two months on and several storyline twists and turns later, Otis was able to celebrate with the Fire & Desire member after she helped him to defeat Ziggler.

“Pretty lady. My peach, gorgeous peach. I’m so loaded with emotion right now, I just want to explode. Right now it’s like we got the business done, we got to Ham and Slam Dolph and to toss him around and give him the elbow, the whole oversized little baby.”

Regarding her tag partnership with Sonya Deville, Rose refused to confirm whether or not Fire & Desire will separate following their WrestleMania altercation.

“You know, I think my actions speak louder and, at this point, I think Sonya got what she deserved.”

As you can see below, Rose then changed the subject from Deville by asking Otis if he wanted to get some steaks.

Mandy Rose and Otis: The story so far

Otis received a text on Valentine’s Day informing him that Mandy Rose would be late for their date.

Advertisement

However, when he arrived at the restaurant later in the evening, he spotted Dolph Ziggler sat across the table from Rose, so he threw a bunch of flowers on the floor and walked away.

As the weeks went on, it emerged that Rose did not send the text to Otis and she only decided to spend Valentine’s Day with Ziggler because she thought her original date had stood her up.

#AskTheHeel Q&A

but please respect the privacy of our relationship, at this time pic.twitter.com/TtPM8bLP0X — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) March 16, 2020

“God’s Greatest Creation” continued to pursue a relationship with Ziggler after Valentine’s Day and even looked set to support him in his match against Otis at WrestleMania 36. Then, on the final SmackDown before ‘Mania, a mystery hacker showed footage of Sonya Deville and Ziggler working together to text Rose and sabotage her date with Otis.

This led to Deville accompanying Ziggler at WrestleMania 36, while her fellow Fire & Desire member was nowhere to be seen as her two love interests began their match at the Performance Center.

Towards the end of the eight-minute match, Rose attacked Deville at ringside before watching on as Otis defeated Ziggler to record his first WrestleMania win.

Following months of ups and downs, Rose and Otis then celebrated the victory with a kiss.