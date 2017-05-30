WWE News: What happened after Raw went off air (29/5/2017)

No prizes for guessing who closed out the show standing tall.

by Aditya Rangarajan News 30 May 2017, 19:37 IST

Reigns spearing Rollins before he pins him

What’s the story?

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins faced off in singles competition for the main event of this week’s episode of Raw and it was reported that the duo remained in the ring after the show went off air as well.

There was, however, no dark main event.

In case you didn’t know...

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, Bray Wyatt and Finn Balor are all scheduled to compete against one another in a Fatal 5-way match at Extreme Rules this Sunday, where the winner will be crowned the number one contender to Brock Lesnar’s WWE Universal Championship.

The five men have been going back and forth, trading verbal barbs and victories as they’ve been fighting one another for a few weeks now. This week’s episode of Raw saw Samoa Joe capitalise after Finn Balor hit the Coup De Grace on Bray Wyatt, to then pick up the victory in their Triple Threat match.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns pinned Seth Rollins clean after coming off the ropes to hit a Spear in the main event of the night.

The heart of the matter

Apparently, Reigns and Rollins stayed back in the ring after Raw went off air and were involved in a heated exchange. There wasn’t any dark match to speak of and Rollins rolled out eventually, leaving Reigns to pose to the audience and close out the night’s proceedings.

WWE has booked all of these five men in favourable light at some point in the past few weeks. They have all been booked as contenders to reckon with heading up to Extreme Rules and this should only add to the unpredictability of their match come Sunday.

What’s next?

The five Superstars face off against one another to fight for an opportunity to face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at Great Balls of Fire.

It is rumoured that the WWE can either have Finn Balor or Bray Wyatt win the match but as we know, nothing is finalised in a match of this magnitude until the very last minute.

Author’s take

It is refreshing to head into a major pay-per-view having so much uncertainty over who will walk out with the victory. And as fans, I’m sure we can also appreciate the added edge to the Roman Reigns character of late.