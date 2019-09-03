WWE News: What happened after Raw went off air?

Lynch struggles to rise

WWE SmackDown Live Women's Champion Bayley shocked the wrestling world tonight, after turning heel and joining forces with Sasha Banks on Monday Night Raw. WWE has now released footage of the aftermath of Bayley's attack on Becky Lynch.

The Boss 'N' Hug Connection reunites!

Sasha Banks and Bayley have been the best of friends for a long time now. The duo made history earlier this year when they became the first-ever Women's Tag Team Champions at the Elimination Chamber PPV. The Boss 'N' Hug Connection went on to lose the belts at WrestleMania 35, where the odds were heavily stacked against them in a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match. The IIconics ended up winning the gold and Sasha Banks disappeared from WWE TV after 'Mania was done and dusted with.

Banks made her big return on a recent edition of Monday Night Raw, turning heel in the process. Tonight, the main event of Raw saw Becky Lynch and Bayley team up against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. The match came to an end when Sasha Banks interfered and attacked Lynch. Bayley ran in to stop Banks, but suddenly launched an attack on Lynch in a shocking turn of events. The Boss 'N' Hug Connection has now reunited again, and the show ended with the duo standing tall over a fallen Lynch.

What happened after the show went off air?

The following footage that WWE released shows Bayley and Banks leaving the ring and embracing each other, as a distraught Lynch lies in a corner of the ring. The duo then raises each other's hands, while walking up the ramp.

Now that Bayley has turned heel all of a sudden, it presents us with a rather interesting scenario at Clash of Champions. Charlotte Flair is all set to face Bayley at the PPV, in what will now be a heel vs heel matchup.

