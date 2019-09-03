AEW News: WWE's reaction to All Out revealed

Jericho and Vince

It seems like former WWE writer Chris DeJoseph wasn't thrilled with All Elite Wrestling's All Out PPV. He recently posted a tweet stating that WWE is laughing after All Out.

AEW's arrival

All Elite Wrestling's arrival on the pro-wrestling scene was met with much fanfare and the success of its first show, Double Or Nothing only raised the hopes of fans. AEW brought in former WWE Superstar Dean Ambrose and he debuted at the end of the show to a huge pop.

Unfortunately, the much-anticipated Jon Moxley vs Kenny Omega match was canceled due to Moxley suffering an injury. Nevertheless, AEW managed to put up a good show, with Chris Jericho becoming the first-ever AEW World Champion. Additionally, Moxley's replacement PAC had a strong showing against Kenny Omega, and went on to actually win the match.

WWE's reaction to All Out, according to DeJoseph

Former WWE writer Chris DeJoseph wasn't impressed with the show, and here's what he had to say:

I want them to succeed, but that show lacked story. And if you want the ‘average’ fan to be invested, if you want to gain an audience, story trumps all, and that was severely lacking.

He also posted a series of tweets, making it clear that he has no agenda and that he is simply a fan who wants to enjoy wrestling. He added that he talked to folks in WWE and apparently, "AEW isn't even on their radar, especially after last night". DeJoseph also said that WWE are laughing, and took a shot at AEW announcer Jim Ross.

