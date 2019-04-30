WWE News: What happened after Raw went off air

The WWE Universe celebrating Titus' birthday

What's the story?

After tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw went off the air, Titus O'Neal was called out on the ramp.

The WWE Universe celebrated O'Neal's birthday via a sing-along, humming the tune of "Happy Birthday".

In case you didn't know...

Titus O'Neal isn't stranger to the WWE Universe. He has been with WWE for a long while now. O'Neal was once a part of a tag team with Darren Young, with the duo being called The Prime Time Players.

As time passed, Young was released from his WWE contract, but his partner stayed with the promotion. He was later given the gimmick of Titus Worldwide, with Dana Brooke acting as his manager. However, this didn't go anywhere, and Titus has remained in the mid-card to date.

The heart of the matter

Today, Titus O'Neal celebrated his 42nd birthday. Vince McMahon himself went out of his way to send an incredibly heartwarming wish to him on Twitter. It was nice to see that Vince has moved on from the time when he was genuinely angry at O'Neal, when the latter grabbed him after Daniel Bryan's retirement speech on an edition of Raw.

After Monday Night Raw went off air tonight, O'Neal was called out on the ramp and the WWE Universe was informed of his birthday. The capacity crowd proceeded to sing along in unison. Titus finally addressed the crowd with his signature pose and left backstage to end the show. Here's a clip of the entire segment:

What's next?

Hopefully, Titus goes on to celebrate many more years and remains a mainstay in WWE.

What are your thoughts on Titus O'Neal? Do you think he has the potential to be a top Superstar somewhere down the line? Sound off in the comments section!