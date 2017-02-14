WWE News: What happened after RAW went off the air?

Did WWE just try to troll its audience?

Roman Reigns will face Braun Strowman at Fastlane

What's the story?

On tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW, Bayley beat Charlotte in the main event to win the RAW Women's Championship. The crowd was extremely pleased with the result. However, the night of revelry didn't end there for the WWE. After the match, Sasha Banks joined Bayley in the ring, and then the show went off the air.

After the show went off-air, WWE played Roman Reigns’ entrance theme before sending Bayley out to celebrate her title win with the crowd.

In case you didn't know...

For many years, WWE has provided its live audience with non-televised segments or matches. Last week, after RAW went off the air, Brock Lesnar came out and gave The Big Show an F5.

The heart of the matter

Tonight on RAW, Roman Reigns faced RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in a 2-on-1 Handicap match.

Emmalina made her much-awaited debut. Samoa Joe took down Sami Zayn, thus probably setting up a match between them at Fastlane. Kevin Owens, fed up with Chris Jericho's shenanigans, attacked him during the "Festival of Friendship" segment, thus finally bringing an end to their friendship.

Charlotte faced Bayley in the main event for the RAW Women's Championship and remained unsuccessful in retaining her title.

What's Next?

On the 5th of March, RAW will be hosting its last brand-exclusive PPV, Fastlane. The possible matches for the show are as follows:

Kevin Owens vs. Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

Charlotte vs. Bayley for the RAW Women's Championship

Neville vs. Jack Gallagher for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship

The rest of the card is yet to be announced.

Sportskeeda’s Take

It is not known as of yet if WWE did this intentionally.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com