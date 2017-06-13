WWE News: What happened after RAW went off the air (12th June, 2017)

Roman Reigns squares off off Bray Wyatt to close out the show in Lafayette, LA.

by Prityush Haldar News 13 Jun 2017, 11:34 IST

Roman Reigns laid out Bray Wyatt with a spear

What’s the story?

This week’s episode of Monday Night RAW emanated from the Cajundome in Lafayette, LA and featured top stars such as Brock Lesnar, Samoa Joe, Seth Rollins and Sasha Banks on the card. As the episode of RAW went off the air, Roman Reigns faced Bray Wyatt in a dark match.

In case you didn’t know...

The main talking point of the show was the face-off between WWE Universal Champion and number one contender Samoa Joe. The two men started a brawl to kick off the show and the entire RAW roster was needed to separate them. Roman Reigns was not on the card for this week’s episode.

Also inconspicuous by his absence was top babyface Finn Balor.

The heart of the matter

According to the audience present at the Cajundome, Roman Reigns walked down to the ring for a match with the Eater of Worlds Bray Wyatt. The match lasted for a few minutes with some back and forth action. Roman won the match after hitting Wyatt with a devastating spear.

What’s next?

Reigns will be back on the card when RAW returns next week. The Big Dog is scheduled to make an announcement regarding his matchup at Summerslam. It will be interesting to see what the Big Dog has on mind heading into the biggest event of the summer.

Author's take

The dark match was a feel good moment for Roman’s fans, as their hero once again triumphed over Bray Wyatt. Wyatt has become notoriously famous for losing to Reigns and this dark match was no different.

Moreover, Wyatt may be facing an impending divorce after his soon to be ex-wife reported that he was allegedly having an affair with WWE ring announcer Jojo. Whether this allegation will affect his WWE career is a matter for another day.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com