WWE News: What happened after RAW went off the air (3rd July, 2017)

A Great Balls of Fire match was the dark match in this week's edition of Raw.

by Nishant Jayaram News 04 Jul 2017, 12:59 IST

Wyatt and Rollins faced off in a dark match in this week’s edition of Raw

What’s the story?

This week’s episode of Raw was another action-packed show where Roman Reigns ambushed Braun Strowman at the end of the show. After the Raw show in Phoenix, Arizona, Seth Rollins fought against Bray Wyatt, a precursor to their contest at Great Balls of Fire.

In case you didn’t know...

Rollins and Wyatt did not face each other in the main show on Raw today, but both wrestlers taunted each other in video packages. Rollins spoke before his match against Curt Hawkins – a match that ended in the blink of an eye – and then delivered a strong message to The Eater of Worlds, when he said that he did not fear him.

In his vignette, Wyatt tried to put fear into Rollins by saying, "I am the chaos that fuels that fire."

The heart of the matter

After Raw went off the air, Wyatt and Rollins battled each other in a dark match with Rollins emerging victorious. Reports suggest that the match was over in just over five minutes, which is hopefully not the duration of their match at Great Balls of Fire.

Dark Math from Monday Night Raw Seth Rollins Vs. Bray Wyatt #RAWphoenix pic.twitter.com/BA2UpourIu — Maria Sanchez (@ShieldGirl127) July 4, 2017

What’s next?

Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt will face each other at Great Balls of Fire on 9th July 2017 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Author’s take

Great Balls of Fire is shaping up to be an epic PPV with an impressive card which includes the Brock Lesnar vs Samoa Joe match, Braun Strowman taking on Roman Reigns in an Ambulance Match, while Rollins faces off against Wyatt, in what will be an exciting match.

The vignette of Bray Wyatt in this week’s edition of Raw was a little confusing, but maybe WWE are trying to add even more mystique to Wyatt’s character.